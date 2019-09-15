DJs, Kuami Eugene, Kidi, others, to rock Ghana DJ Awards #BeachPartyInGhana

All is set for the historic beach rave to rock the coast of West Africa on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at La Pleasure Beach in Accra.

Merqury Republic promises to redefine beach parties with the introduction of Ghana DJ Awards ‘Beach Party In Ghana’.

This historic event will host about 40 top disc jockeys including Andy Dosty, DJ Vyrusky, Mr. Kaxtro, DJ Mic Smith, DJ Mpesempese, Gal Dem DJ, DJ Shiwaawa, DJ Bridash, DJ Ikon, and a host of many great talents.

These DJs will thrill patrons to back-to-back party mixes at the event scheduled to kick start at 3pm.

Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Dope Nation and Sista Afia will provide massive support for top DJs billed for the show.

These top Ghanaian artistes will perform their hit singles to the delight of patrons.

With the aid of LG X Boom, patrons will be transformed into DJs by allowing them share their favorite songs and playlists with the world.

BrainWise brand ambassador, DJ Switch, will be present with the team from Zutron Pharmaceuticals to show kids and adults how to improve their brain’s metabolism.

Wonderful prizes will be given to winners of quiz sessions to be held by BrainWise at the La Pleasure Beach on Sunday.

Special Energy drink will energize fans throughout the day and night as well as give them the chance to win amazing prizes during its dance competition.

Professional artists will be at the venue to transform your ideas into images with temporal tattoos.

Audience will have colorful face painting at the Ghana DJ Awards Beach Party In Ghana.

A warm up session will see fans participate in various beach games and competitions.

Merqury Republic has assured fans of an unforgettable time at the Ghana DJ Awards Beach Party In Ghana at La Pleasure Beach on Sunday, September 15.

By: ghanadjawards.org

