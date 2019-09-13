Over seventy individuals and organizations nominated for Nima Excellence Awards (NEA19).
Over seventy individuals and organizations nominated for Nima Excellence Awards (NEA19).
The organizers of the prestigious Community development awards scheme (Nima Excellence Awards) have announced nominees for the 2019 edition.
The awards are non-voting and awardees are carefully selected by the Award Board in consultation with the event team after nominations. The award board comprises of a member from Ministry of Inner cities and Zongo Development, the Ayawaso Municipal Office, business community, respected and influential person from the community and a member of the organizing team.
The Award category covers academia, business, media, sports, entertainment and arts, politics and community development amongst others.
The award recognizes and rewards significant contributions of individuals, institutions and corporate organizations who have been a global trend or positively made an impact on the catchment area and beyond.
Fifteen individuals and organizations are expected to receive the prestigious crystal plaques. Five other individuals will receive honorary awards for their contribution to the community and national agenda.
The awards night is slated for Saturday, 19th October 2019 at Wembley Sports Complex, Kotobabi.
The Nima Excellence Awards is powered by E1T1 Initiative, Hayaat Studios and Quantum Communications with partnership from Ministry of Inner Cities and Zongo Development and KMN Network.
For more information visit www.nimaexcellenceaward.com or facebook, Twitter and Instagram @NEAAWARDS1
BELOW ARE FULL LIST OF NOMINEES:
BEST JHS SCHOOL
ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN SCHOOL
THE APOSTOLIC HOPE SCHOOL
DE YOUNGSTERS JHS
QUEEN'S ROYAL SCHOOL
HARLEM BRIDGE SCHOOL
37 MILITARY HOSP. SCHOOL
MAAMOBI BETHANY SCHOOL
NEW NATION JHS.
RACHEL SCHOOL COMP
ST. FRANCIS XAVIER SCHOOL
BEST TERTIARY STUDENT
FAIZA SEIDU-ADAM
MUBARAK IDDRISU
NAIMU MOHAMMD
EMERGING BRAND
DORMZY BEAUTY PARLOUR
ORIGINAL NORTHERN BATAKARI (ONB)
BJAY COSMETICS
HIGHVERSION FILMS/ TV
GREEN CONCEPT AFRICA LIMITED
KINGS PRIME MEDIA
ANSAM NATURALS COMPANY LTD
FATASH GH
BUSINESS ORGANIZATION
HOUSE PARTY COMPUTERS
GREEN CONCEPT AFRICA LIMITED
UB PHARMA INC
BUSINESS PERSONALITY
ADIZA ALHASSAN (DORMZY)
BENJAMIN TOKLO (BENASH)
YABAABA MOHAMMED DAWOUD
SPORTS PERSONALITY
ABDUL MANAF NURUDEEN
RAFATU INUSAH
MICKY SADDIQ
FARIDA ABUBAKAR IDDRISU
MAJEED ASHIMERU
CREATIVE ARTS PERSONALITY
AYISHATU ISSAH
SHAIBU ABDULAI
JANET AYI
NUHU ALI
ALEX ANAZ DUUT
FATI SANI
ENTERTAINMENT PERSONALITY /GROUP
SADIQ TECHNIC
RUDEBWOY RANKING
TRUE PRICHEZ
LEETY
FRICTION
EFO RED
RICHMOND KORANTENG
MIYAKI
FAISAL MOHAMMED
YOUTH ACTIVIST
HAJIA ASMAU AYUB
ZAKIYU IDDRIS TINDANNAYIL
SAEED MAHMOUD JAJAH
FAIZA SEIDU-ADAM
ABDUL GAFFAR SALIFU
NON-GOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATION (NGO)
RAYUWA FOUNDATION
VISION FOR ALTERNATIVE DEVELOPMENT (VALD)
EID FITR FAMILY FUN FAIR
HAND TO HOLD FOUNDATION
INITIATIVE FOR YOUTH DEVELOPMENT
NIMA CARES FOUNDATION
NIMA DIASPORA PERSONALITY
MUSAH HARUNA (FRICTION)
HASHIM HARUNA
MR.MUSAH TRAWILL
MEDIA PERSONALITY
NABIL AHMED RUFAI
AYISHATU ZAKARIA ALI
ALIMATU AWUDU ESHAU
INFLUENTIAL PERSONALITY
KADA FAISEL
ALHAJI ABDUL RAZAK TOURE
MOHAMMED JIJII ALIFOE
MOHAMMED AWUDU
AMADU MOHAMMED
ISSAH ALI (ISSAH WONDER)
ISAAH ABDULAI AFUGU
YABAABA MOHAMMED DAWOUD
PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
ALHAJI ABDUL SALAMU AMADU
ISSAH ALI
YABAABA MOHAMMED DAWOUD
ABUBAKAR ALHASSAN