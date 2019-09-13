Over seventy individuals and organizations nominated for Nima Excellence Awards (NEA19).

The organizers of the prestigious Community development awards scheme (Nima Excellence Awards) have announced nominees for the 2019 edition.

The awards are non-voting and awardees are carefully selected by the Award Board in consultation with the event team after nominations. The award board comprises of a member from Ministry of Inner cities and Zongo Development, the Ayawaso Municipal Office, business community, respected and influential person from the community and a member of the organizing team.

The Award category covers academia, business, media, sports, entertainment and arts, politics and community development amongst others.

The award recognizes and rewards significant contributions of individuals, institutions and corporate organizations who have been a global trend or positively made an impact on the catchment area and beyond.

Fifteen individuals and organizations are expected to receive the prestigious crystal plaques. Five other individuals will receive honorary awards for their contribution to the community and national agenda.

The awards night is slated for Saturday, 19th October 2019 at Wembley Sports Complex, Kotobabi.

The Nima Excellence Awards is powered by E1T1 Initiative, Hayaat Studios and Quantum Communications with partnership from Ministry of Inner Cities and Zongo Development and KMN Network.

For more information visit www.nimaexcellenceaward.com or facebook, Twitter and Instagram @NEAAWARDS1

BELOW ARE FULL LIST OF NOMINEES:

BEST JHS SCHOOL

ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN SCHOOL

THE APOSTOLIC HOPE SCHOOL

DE YOUNGSTERS JHS

QUEEN'S ROYAL SCHOOL

HARLEM BRIDGE SCHOOL

37 MILITARY HOSP. SCHOOL

MAAMOBI BETHANY SCHOOL

NEW NATION JHS.

RACHEL SCHOOL COMP

ST. FRANCIS XAVIER SCHOOL

BEST TERTIARY STUDENT

FAIZA SEIDU-ADAM

MUBARAK IDDRISU

NAIMU MOHAMMD

EMERGING BRAND

DORMZY BEAUTY PARLOUR

ORIGINAL NORTHERN BATAKARI (ONB)

BJAY COSMETICS

HIGHVERSION FILMS/ TV

GREEN CONCEPT AFRICA LIMITED

KINGS PRIME MEDIA

ANSAM NATURALS COMPANY LTD

FATASH GH

BUSINESS ORGANIZATION

HOUSE PARTY COMPUTERS

GREEN CONCEPT AFRICA LIMITED

UB PHARMA INC

BUSINESS PERSONALITY

ADIZA ALHASSAN (DORMZY)

BENJAMIN TOKLO (BENASH)

YABAABA MOHAMMED DAWOUD

SPORTS PERSONALITY

ABDUL MANAF NURUDEEN

RAFATU INUSAH

MICKY SADDIQ

FARIDA ABUBAKAR IDDRISU

MAJEED ASHIMERU

CREATIVE ARTS PERSONALITY

AYISHATU ISSAH

SHAIBU ABDULAI

JANET AYI

NUHU ALI

ALEX ANAZ DUUT

FATI SANI

ENTERTAINMENT PERSONALITY /GROUP

SADIQ TECHNIC

RUDEBWOY RANKING

TRUE PRICHEZ

LEETY

FRICTION

EFO RED

RICHMOND KORANTENG

MIYAKI

FAISAL MOHAMMED

YOUTH ACTIVIST

HAJIA ASMAU AYUB

ZAKIYU IDDRIS TINDANNAYIL

SAEED MAHMOUD JAJAH

FAIZA SEIDU-ADAM

ABDUL GAFFAR SALIFU

NON-GOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATION (NGO)

RAYUWA FOUNDATION

VISION FOR ALTERNATIVE DEVELOPMENT (VALD)

EID FITR FAMILY FUN FAIR

HAND TO HOLD FOUNDATION

INITIATIVE FOR YOUTH DEVELOPMENT

NIMA CARES FOUNDATION

NIMA DIASPORA PERSONALITY

MUSAH HARUNA (FRICTION)

HASHIM HARUNA

MR.MUSAH TRAWILL

MEDIA PERSONALITY

NABIL AHMED RUFAI

AYISHATU ZAKARIA ALI

ALIMATU AWUDU ESHAU

INFLUENTIAL PERSONALITY

KADA FAISEL

ALHAJI ABDUL RAZAK TOURE

MOHAMMED JIJII ALIFOE

MOHAMMED AWUDU

AMADU MOHAMMED

ISSAH ALI (ISSAH WONDER)

ISAAH ABDULAI AFUGU

YABAABA MOHAMMED DAWOUD

PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

ALHAJI ABDUL SALAMU AMADU

ISSAH ALI

YABAABA MOHAMMED DAWOUD

ABUBAKAR ALHASSAN