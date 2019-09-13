New Music: Gospel Artiste Chosen YesuBa releases much anticipated ‘Last Days EP’

Gospel Artiste Chosen YesuBa has released the long awaited Extended Play project titled ‘Last Days EP’.

He released the 7-track Gospel rap mixtape on music online music platforms on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

According to Chosen YesuBa, the project is to serve as a call of awakening to all believers in the present day church.

The project delves into many issues in the house of God that has to do immorality, extortion, hate, envy, sexual immorality and many other vices smuggled into the house of God.

The ‘Last Days EP’ is a believers companion to stay on guard in order not to fall prey to the evil schemes currently operating in the house of God and society in general.

You can stream and download here:

https://soundcloud.com/amigocgh-1