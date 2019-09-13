Shatta Wale, Patapaa, Others Featured On GhCALI's “Loyalty To Royalty" Album

The wait is over, the much anticipated album is finally here ,the multi talented Ghanaian born Canada based musician, President of the World Premiere Production GhCALI is out with his first album “Loyalty To Royalty’.

According to GhCALI, it took him years to come out with the album and that tells the amount of energy and time he invested in the work.

“It took me two years because I had to take my time, study the market and do a perfect work,’ he disclosed in an interview monitored by Mynewsghana.net

The quality and content of all the tracks on GhCALI’s “Loyalty To Royalty” album proves he is still in the vanguard of Ghana music. He will surely reach lofty heights in the world of music if he continues like this.

GhCALI album songs are equally electrifying and interesting to listen to. All the songs on this album relate to our everyday life and hence very inspiring. Here is the inclusive list of the songs.

For production, GhCALI turns to regular collaborator, Shottoh Blinqx, Riddim Boss, Carpass, Ivan Beat, Possigee and many others.The 25-track album features Patapaa, Shatta Wale, Epixode, Gallaxy, Success K, Akan(Ruff n Smooth),Ozee B,Abina,Kobby Symple and many others.

Check it out

1. GhCALI-Do You (feat. Beauty & Gbemi)

2.GhCALI-God Got Me (feat. Abina)

3. GhCALI-Gbang Gbang Gbang (feat. Gallaxy)

4. GhCALI-Ouu Aaah (feat. Kobby Symple)

5. GhCALI-Ma Sa Nle (Sing to Me) [feat. Ojayy Wright]

6. GhCALI-You & Me & Them

7. GhCALI- Toklo (feat. Kobby Symple)

8. GhCALI-I'm in Love (feat. Success K, Ozee B & Yinka Farinde)

9. GhCALI-JeJeje (feat. Success K, Ozee B & Kwame Vista)

10.GhCALI-Caro (feat. Ozee B & Success K)

11. GhCALI-Figure 8 (feat. Ozee B)

12. GhCALI- Marry You (feat. Success K & Ozee B)

13. GhCALI-Zenabu (feat. Ahkan (RuffNSmooth) & Damit)

14. GhCALI-Summer Time (feat. Shatta Wale & Riddim Boss)

15. GhCALI-Odo (feat. Remiray)

16. GhCALI-Come Over (feat. Kelvin Sean & Javiah)

17. GhCALI-Boys Aye Wild

18. GhCALI-Gugugaga (feat. Rain Akai)

19. GhCALI-Go Low (feat. Epixode)

20. GhCALI-Hangover (feat. Success K)

21. GhCALI-Strong Waist (feat. Patapaa)

22. GhCALI-San Bra (feat. Kwame Vista)

23. GhCALI-Mumbasa Baby (feat. Ugo & MC Zogho)

24. GhCALI- Saturday Night (feat. Damit)

25. GhCALI-Beauty