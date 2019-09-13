King Promise Announces Free Album Concert In Nungua

King Promise

King Promise has announced his free album concert slated for 28th September, 2019 at the Nungua Traditional Authority Park.

This concert is King Promise’s way of giving back to the society he is from, Nungua.

There are going to be several other engagements with the people of the community within the day before capping it all off with the mega concert later that evening.

Further announcements will be shared in the coming days.