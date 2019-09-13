My Win Signifies Victory For Mahama In 2020 Elections – Bukom Banku

Ghanaian boxer, Braimah Kamoko (Bukom Banku) has disclosed that former president John Mahama will win 2020 election.

Bukom Banku in an interview with Daily View Gh’s Dan Kwasi Prince said he is now focused on renewing his career with the opportunity given him, and winning this international match shows Mahama will also win the upcoming 2020 general elections.

I am NDC and john mahama is my father, me winning this match shows mahama will become president of ghana in 2020 elections.

Bukom Banku knocked out his Hungarian opponent, Ferenc Albert to win his first international fight outside Africa.