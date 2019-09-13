Sarkodie nominated for 2019 BET Hip Hop awards

Sarkodie has been nominated for the 2019 BET Hip Hop awards. He becomes the first Ghanaian to be nominated in a newly created category dubbed “Best International Flow”.

Sarkodie will be coming against the likes of Falz (Nigeria), Ghetts (U.K.), Kalash (France), Lil Simz (U.K.), Nasty C (South Africa), and Tory Lanez (Canada)

On Oct. 5, the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards will make its triumphant return to Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Center after vacationing in Miami for the last two years. The 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards will air Tuesday (Oct. 8) at 8 pm EST on BET.

Check out the full list of nominees in the BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW category below.

Best International Flow

Falz (Nigeria)

Ghetts (U.K.)

Kalash (France)

Lil Simz (U.K.)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Sarkodie (Ghana)

