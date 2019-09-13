ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Re: Hon. Nenyi George Andah Was Never Hooted At Awutu Awubia Festival...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
13.09.2019 Exclusive News

Sarkodie nominated for 2019 BET Hip Hop awards

By OdarteyGH
Sarkodie nominated for 2019 BET Hip Hop awards

Sarkodie has been nominated for the 2019 BET Hip Hop awards. He becomes the first Ghanaian to be nominated in a newly created category dubbed “Best International Flow”.

Sarkodie will be coming against the likes of Falz (Nigeria), Ghetts (U.K.), Kalash (France), Lil Simz (U.K.), Nasty C (South Africa), and Tory Lanez (Canada)

On Oct. 5, the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards will make its triumphant return to Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Center after vacationing in Miami for the last two years. The 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards will air Tuesday (Oct. 8) at 8 pm EST on BET.

Check out the full list of nominees in the BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW category below.

Best International Flow
Falz (Nigeria)
Ghetts (U.K.)
Kalash (France)
Lil Simz (U.K.)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Sarkodie (Ghana)
See video below

TOP STORIES

Mahama, Bawumia, Clash At Chief Imam’s Late Sister’s funeral
5 hours ago

Akufo-Addo Says He doesn't Need EC’s Help To Win Election
5 hours ago

body-container-line