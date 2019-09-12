Atinka TV’s Nana Adwoa Konkonsa Shares ‘Sexy’ Photos On Birthday Today

Astute Female broadcaster, Nana Adwoa Annan aka Adwoa Konkonsa celebrates her 26th birthday today with stunning photos.

Nana Adwoa, who was born on September 12,1993, and hails from Koforidua in the Eastern Region, is the host of ‘Entertainment City’ on Atinka TV.

On the road to a blistering career, Adwoa Konkonsa was immensely inspired by award-winning radio personality; Doreen Andoh of Joy FM.

As a seasoned media practitioner with cross-platform experience including radio, TV and public relation, Nana Adwoa is a philanthropist, professional master of ceremony and an actress who has starred in numerous movies and TV Series like ‘College Girls’, The Salon on TV3, Afya and Friends, and Twisted Tips.

Marking her birthday, Nana Adwoa Konkonsa has released sexy and gorgeous photos of herself. Sighted by RazzNews.com, the celebrated female broadcaster is seen clothed in beauty and style. Her outlook is impeccable.

Her selection of style and tone is flawless — a true reflection of her personality.

Source: RazzNews.com