Kofi Kinaata Endorses International Coconut Festival

Hiplife musician Kofi Kinaata has commended the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) for supporting the first International Coconut Festival to be held at the Accra International Conference from 24th to 26th September.

Speaking during the launch of the festival in Accra, the musician called on all stakeholders in agriculture to support the initiative to promote the commercial cultivation of coconut for local industry and export.

He promised to use the festival as a platform to promote the initiative to the youth through his creative works.

CEO of the GEPA, Afua Asabea Asare, said, GEPA will expound the importance of the export of coconuts to attract businesses to invest in Ghana.

According to President of Africa Coconut Group, Davies Korboe, Kofi Kinaata, being one of the most popular young entertainers from the Western Region, the hub of Ghana's coconut industry, was the rationale behind the decision to make him an ambassador of the festival.