ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Re: Hon. Nenyi George Andah Was Never Hooted At Awutu Awubia Festival...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
12.09.2019 Industry News

Luta Shortlisted For The 2019 Greater Accra Music Awards, Bags 6 Nominations

By Kubi Live
Luta Shortlisted For The 2019 Greater Accra Music Awards, Bags 6 Nominations

Luta, Ghanaian music star who recently released a new top-charting street jam “Oblitey” has been nominated for an award scheme.

The versatile singer during the announcement of nominees for this year’s Greater Accra Music Awards was shortlisted for the scheme.

Luta was able to grab 6 nominations as his categories are as follows.

  • – Hiplife Song Of The Year.
  • – Dancehall Song Of The Year.
  • – Afro-Pop Song Of The Year
  • – Male Vocalist Of The Year
  • – Hiplife Artist Of The Year
  • – Hiplife Artist Of The Year.

View flyer below, vote and let’s make Luta a winner.

Facebook: Luta.
Twitter & Instagram: @Lutaofficial_.

TOP STORIES

NABCO Is God Sent Intervention — Dr. Anyars
10 hours ago

Awutu Chiefs Angry With NDC Over Lies
10 hours ago

body-container-line