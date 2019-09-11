ModernGhanalogo

11.09.2019 Celebrity

I Want To Make My Own Big Shoes — King Promise

By Lord Kweku Sekyi
Ghanaian singer, King Promise has disclosed his plans of launching a shoe line to sell his brand to shoe lovers both locally and internationally.

Speaking in an interview on Kessben TV, the singer, who is known for his love for bigger size footwear, expressed optimism that his unique fashion sense can be turned into a profitable business venture under his name.

The 24-year-old singer said his parents who have been supportive of his music career have also pledged to push his brand to success in the world of fashion.

He assured his fans that preparations are underway for him to headline another Promised Land Concert scheduled at the end of 2019.

