Naana Brown Exposes Afia Schwarzenegger Feud With Mzbel

Celebrated Musician, Mzbel and Afia Schwarzenegger used to be very good friends but recently fell out after Afia accused Mzbel of sleeping with her husband.

Afia Schwarzenegger stated that Mzbel was able to build her ‘chop bar’ by sleeping with married men. The self-acclaimed queen of comedy also asked Mzbel to reveal her baby daddy to Ghanaians.

In reaction to the allegations, Mzbel explained that Afia Schwarzenegger doesn’t have a boyfriend and that she wouldn’t stoop too low to sleep with her man. Mzbel further stated that she has massive respect for the father of her child which is why she has decided to keep her relationship life off social media.

However, Kumawood actress Naana Brown has made a damning revelation over the ongoing feud .in a viral video sighted by RazzNews.com, Naana Brown, exposed Afia Schwarzenegger by indicating that:

“Afia Schwarzenegger, if you are daring Mzbel to reveal the name of the father of her son, i’m also daring you to reveal the name of your children’s father…claim you gave birth to your Children in Germany but you actually gave birth to them in Ashaiman…You’re also like Mzbel..Do you even remember the man who impregnated before given birth to those Fulani Children?”.Naana Brown said

Naana Brown,who is well-noted with Kumawood movies such as ‘Akrobeto Amanihunu’,Okonafo and Akwatefo Wuo,cautioned Afia Schwarzenegger to stop raining insults on personalities on Social media by heart, else, she will leak an audio of all the lies the she peddled against the CEO of Despite Group of Companies,Osei Kwame Despite and Father Dickson in America.

Kindly watch the video below:



Source:HotfmGhana.com