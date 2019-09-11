Miss Malaika 2019 Unveils 16 Contestants

A few weeks ago, Tomreik Hotel was decked with troops of stunning young intelligent ladies competing for the few available slots on Ghana’s most respected, most consistent and most rewarding beauty pageant, Miss Malaika Ghana.

Franchise owners and organizers, Charterhouse Productions, on Sunday 9th September 2019 unveiled the final 16 beautiful, eloquent and adorable delegates selected for the 17th edition of Miss Malaika Ghana. This comes after series of intense sessions, including a bootcamp at the Holy Trinity Spa and Health Farm in Sogakope where the 26 selected semifinalists were taken through various grooming exercises in readiness for the task ahead.

The event which was telecasted live on Ghone tv at Ghone studios had in attendance reigning queen, Mariam Owusu and her runner ups, family members and friends of the delegates, representatives from sponsors and a few media personalities.

Hosted by television/radio presenter Regina Van Helvert, a past Miss Malaika contestant, the delegates emerged in beautiful GTP apparel as they were outdoored and engaged in general social conversations. In no particular order;

Habiba Bint-Abdalla, Hamdiya Hamid, Kezia Baaba Roberts, Alma Obenewaa Wontumi, Portia Oteng Adoma, Juliet Williams Romeo, Stephanie Doku, Juliana Kimberly Ofosuhene, Grace Ewura-Esi Acquaye, Gisela Ama Amponsah, Fynnba Pireku, Freda Mbord Astanga, Sophia Acheampong, Kuukua Baidoo, Phylis Vesta Boison and Elizabeth Nana Biamah Danso.

The 17th edition of miss Malaika Ghana is produced by the nation’s biggest event company, Charterhouse and is proudly sponsored by Infinix Mobility, Loreal Africa, Kenya Airways, Koppan Hospitality, GTP, Ghone Tv, Japan Motors, Jumia, Holy Trinity Spa and Tomreik Hotel.

Miss Malaika shows every Sunday on Ghone Tv and EBN at exactly 8:00 pm and 9pm on CTV.