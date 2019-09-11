Africans abroad should come back home to help build the New Africa - Sarkodie

Sarkodie, the Ghanaian hip hop recording Artist of a Decade has extended warm invitation to the African community abroad.

Decorated as one of the best hip hop artistes the African continent can be proud of, "The Highest" who is currently unleashing singles off his forthcoming album, Black Love , is also calling black diasporas to come home and help build the New Africa, an idea and movement originally started by Fuse ODG.

The Black Love Album follows a sequence and it’s all to do with creating awareness and preaching love. Sarkodie is using music to unite Black People and to lay emphasis on why we need to love ourselves as Africans.

"We should love ourselves, appreciate ourselves, love our melanin body and love each other generally,” he said in a interview.

While Sarkodie's contributions to the Ghanaian and global music industry have earned him numerous accolades including several awards from Vodafone Ghana Music, Headies, MTV AMAs and the BET Awards, his quest to make Africa a peace haven through music has never stopped.

In 2015, The Guardian listed him as one of its top five hip hop acts on the African continent.

Speaking at 2018's TINA Festival, the "Lucky" hitmaker stressed that, "TINA Festival is a platform where we can all be proud of our African heritage and for the diaspora to come in and experience Africa like never before. We are extending an invitation to the African diaspora to come back home, establish their businesses and help build the New Africa.”

Through his music, Sarkodie is serving as a catalyst and the focal point and hub for implementing the decision to invite and encourage the African Diaspora to participate in the building, investing and development of the African continent.

It's the year of return and Africa must unite and rise.

Source: NetbuzzAfrica.com