Obrafuor Set To Premier Pae Mu Ka Documentary At 3rd Edition Of Social Media Week

Legendary Ghanaian musician, Obrafuor, is set to premier the much awaited Pae Mu Ka, a

documentary telling the his 20 year story in the Ghana Music Industry at the Silverbird Cinemas as part of activities to mark this year’s Social Media Week activities in Accra.

The documentary throws light primarily on Obrafour’s first album – Pae Mu Ka and on the key happenings in the industry since Obrafuor seminal entry into the Ghana Music Industry.

Ekow Thompson, the Executive Director of Interactive Digital, organising partners of the SMW Accra said, the partnership with Obrafuor and the premiering of the Pae Mu Ka Documentary is directly in line with the global theme of SMW – STORIES: With Great Influence, Comes Great Responsibility.

Throughout history, storytelling has been an integral part of human connectedness, exhibiting great potential to shape who we are. Today storytelling is changing and technological innovation has proven to be an enabler of the change in storytelling.

Social media today is the world’s most influential storytelling platform. Whatever form they take, the stories we tell through social media have the power to reach and influence more than 60% of people on the planet.

Obrafuor, speaking to the partnership said, “We are delighted to be a part of the SMW Accra activities, indeed, by far SMW Accra is the most exciting and enterprising engagement on the benefits and endless possibilities of social media and other digital technologies – premiering my documentary (Lyrics of a legend) at this event is opportunity to tell our story in context”.

Obrafour is marking twenty years since the release of his maiden album with a number of activities including a concert at the Accra International Conference Centre on the 9th of November 2019.

SMW Accra will take place from the 25th to the 27th of September across three centres – Silver Bird Cinemas, the Accra Mall and MultiChoice Office.

The documentary will be premiered at the Silver Bird Cinemas on the 27th of September 2017 at 7pm and will be followed by a panel discussion with well-seasoned industry speakers