Fella Makafui surprised by Crystal Galaxy School Students

Students of Crystal Galaxy college surprised their brand ambassador Fella Makafui as part of her belated birthday celebration.

Fella Makafui turned 24years on August 19, but was not in Ghana to be celebrated by the students.

Fella makafui was on an Europe tour with his boyfriend Medikal dubbed “Omo ada tour”. However, she updated her followers with every moment of their tour.

The students presented her with a cake, champagne and a portrait photo. She was also given the opportunity to choose any country of her choice to spend a vacation.

