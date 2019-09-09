Beauty Pageant Miss Commonwealth Ghana Goes To Gloria Obeng Nyarko

Gloria Obeng Nyarko emerged as the winner of Miss Commonwealth Ghana beauty pageant 2019. The grand finale of the Ghana version of the international beauty pageant was held on Saturday, September 7th, 2019, at the Alisa Hotel.

Sixteen (16) contestants made it to the grand finale, they opened the show with a dance performance.

The contestants wowed the crowd into their talent competition where they showcased their rich knowledge in the history of Ghana.

The list was then narrowed to 5 contestants who were judged based on the answers they provided to questions relating to social issues like education.

Bless then set the stage and entertained the audience with his hit single "Chocho Mucho" before Miss Gloria Obeng Nyarko was crowned the winner of Miss Commonwealth Ghana 2019.

She walked home with a brand new Kia Morning sports, a sum of GH5,000 and all-expenses-paid a trip to the United Kingdom and will participate in the world event next year.

Sheidelle Akosua Samaa Aku Annor takes the 2nd runner-up received a huge sum of money and a trip to India while Portia Ahenkan Agyemang takes the 1st runner-up received money, amazing prizes and a trip to represent Ghana in India for Miss multinational.

The judges for the night were renowned Ghanaian TV and Radio presenter Akumaa Mamazimbi, Fifi Coleman,(Taniya khan (Miss commonwealth Asia Pacific 2018/2019), Frederick Jaden Aboagye Bekoe and Quofi Akotuah.

Other deserving awards were won by the following contestants; Miss talent. Portia Ahenka, Miss personality Judith, Miss eloquent Vanessa, Miss Congeniality Shidelle, Miss catwalk Miranda, Miss photogenic Serwaa, Most Discipline Judith, Miss fitness Eunice, Miss Peace Ambassador. Princess, MCG most beautiful Serwaaa, Miss Elegance. Gloria, Miss Entrepreneur. Florence, Miss Natural. Serwaaa, Miss role model Nana Ama Essien and best gown by Miss Sabina.

The 2nd Edition of Miss Commonwealth Ghana was sponsored by Bel Aqua, Swiss Spirit Hotel, and Suite Alisa, GTP Fashion, RwandAir, among others.

The Miss Commonwealth Ghana pageant is organized in partnership with Princess Duncan Foundation.