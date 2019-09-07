Reformed Sex Addict D.Lovers delivers an amazing performance on Citi TV By Dha Mhie 2 HOURS AGO GENERAL NEWS Reformed sex addict D.Lovers who came out weeks ago to share his story and advice the youth against the risks of sex addiction has wowed viewers of Citi TV with his musical talent.The fast-rising upcoming artiste treated viewers to an amazing performance of a twi rendition of John Legends smashing hit "All of Me" and Justin Beiber's Love Yourself.Watch bits of his performance in the video below
Reformed Sex Addict D.Lovers delivers an amazing performance on Citi TV
Reformed sex addict D.Lovers who came out weeks ago to share his story and advice the youth against the risks of sex addiction has wowed viewers of Citi TV with his musical talent.
The fast-rising upcoming artiste treated viewers to an amazing performance of a twi rendition of John Legends smashing hit "All of Me" and Justin Beiber's Love Yourself.
Watch bits of his performance in the video below