07.09.2019 General News

Reformed Sex Addict D.Lovers delivers an amazing performance on Citi TV

By Dha Mhie
Reformed sex addict D.Lovers
2 HOURS AGO GENERAL NEWS

Reformed sex addict D.Lovers who came out weeks ago to share his story and advice the youth against the risks of sex addiction has wowed viewers of Citi TV with his musical talent.

The fast-rising upcoming artiste treated viewers to an amazing performance of a twi rendition of John Legends smashing hit "All of Me" and Justin Beiber's Love Yourself.

Watch bits of his performance in the video below

