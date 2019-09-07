Pam Official's Stunning Look At The 2019 Charity Event Of New York's Fashion Week, Supports Event In-Kind

Ghanaian-US based star Pam Official known for producing jams such as Lowkey, Makoma and current top-charting jam Parara took time off her schedules to attend the major event in New York.

The 2019 Charity event of this year’s New York Fashion Week went live yesterday at the Playboy Club in Manhattan.

Many well-known personalities were in attendance to make this event a major success.

Pam Official looked very beautiful and stunning in her lovely red dress and tiger skinned heels as she supported the event by giving out some cash.

See the photo below.



Enjoy Pam's Parara hit below.



Facebook: Pam Official.

Twitter & Instagram: @PamOfficialPage.