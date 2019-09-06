Thrills, Music, Fashion And Celebrity Guests Feature On Budweiser’s Football Show And Viewing Parties

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on the set of Kings of Football

Budweiser, the King of Beers, has once again, showcased its uniqueness at creating relevant, grand and memorable experiences that bring people together with a new lifestyle football show that made its debut on SuperSport on August 23, 2019.

The show, which has been christened Kings of Football show is the first magazine- styled show that gives football fans a sneak peek into the lives of the kings of the game especially what they do off the pitch. It highlights their lifestyle, fashion style, how they impact their communities, their influence on fans across the globe and much more.

The latest episode of the show featured fans favourite, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu who, along with Jimmie Akinsola ‘Jimmie the Entertainer’ and ‘That football girl’, the delectable Osereme Inegbenebor, hosts of the show, showcased exciting moments in the world of football and also discussed trending topics, news and updates from the English Premier League and La Liga. The weekly show is billed for 8:30pm every Friday on SuperSport 3 with repeat broadcast on Saturdays on any of the time slots - 8am, 10am and 2pm across Super Sport Channels. The show promises to be fun as fans’ predictions on social media are revealed giving them the opportunity to see firsthand how they fared and an opportunity to be celebrated on the show when their predictions are successful on the ‘King of the Match’ and ‘Take your Shot’ segments.

According to Franscoe Bouwer, High-End Marketing Manager, International Breweries, “the English Premier League and the Spanish LaLiga have achieved world wide popularity and acceptability. Nigerian football fans follow their clubs passionately and show a keen interest in their football stars, including Nigerian international players. Budweiser’s Kings of Football show will help fans to connect more with their football heroes on a weekly basis”.

The Kings of Style segment of the show will be very engaging for fans. This is the segment of the show where the trends in fashion, cars, houses, haircuts and other lifestyle trends of the footballers are revealed. Also, the segment, ‘Know your Kings’ highlights peculiar information about players not known to the public.

Budweiser has also provided viewing parties in different recreational facilities across major cities in the country. Celebrities like DJ Babus, L.A.X, Hypeman Best, Dj Consequence and many others will be visiting these venues to watch EPL, La Liga matches and party with the fans of the winning teams. Fans can easily check out the weekend viewing party venues from the social media handles of Budweiser.

Marketing Director, International Breweries, Tolulope Adedeji said “Footballers all over the world, including our local footballers, aspire to play in these leagues. Through the Kings of Football, fans and our local footballers will be able to glean some useful tips from the stories of the personal lives of their heroes especially in the area of their value to communities and the sacrifices they made to become stars of the game”. “Our viewing parties also provide us the opportunity to celebrate with fans in a unique and exciting way only Budweiser can bring to life,” She added.

The Kings of Football show and Viewing Parties are two of the activations by Budweiser in Nigeria to celebrate the global multi-year sponsorships with two of the top international football leagues, the English Premier League and LaLiga.