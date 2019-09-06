ModernGhana Writer Attractive Mustapha Cancels Trip To SA Over Xenophobic Attacks

Ghanaian Celebrity Journalist Attractive Mustapha has cancelled his trip to South Africa ahead of the Ghana Music Awards South Africa.

The Journalist who frequently visits south Africa for entertainment and tourism purposes said in a post that considering the Xenophobic videos circulating online one could not risk going to South Africa at a time like this.

He advised South Africans to put an end to the Xenophobic attacks and choose a proper means to share their grievances.

“A very sad situation now in South Africa. I have to cancel my trip ahead of the Ghana Music Awards South Africa for my own safety. End Xenophobia now!”, Attractive Mustapha stated.

Attractive Mustapha who doubles as the CEO of Attractive Media and Attractive group of companies was honored last year with two awards in South Africa as part of his contribution in promoting Ghanaian events in South Africa.