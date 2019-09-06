VGMA, Tidal Rave, Santana Honoured At Ghana Event Awards 2019

The full list of winners for the 3rd edition of Ghana Event Awards 2019 has been released.
The winners were announced at a ceremony held at the Silverstar Towers, Airport City in Accra on Friday, August 30th.
Shatta Wale beat Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and others to win the “Ghana Favorite Event” award on the night with he’s “Reign Concert“.
Other winners include Kwami Eugene, DJ Vyrusky, Abeiku Santana, Kasapreko Company Ltd, Greater Works and many others.
See below the full list of winners for the 2018 Ghana Event Awards organised by Event Guide.
Setup Of the Year
Greater Works
Corporate Event of the year
CIMG Awards
Regional Event of the Year
Edemfest – Volta Region
Event Photographer of the Year
Rob Photography
Event Mc of the Year – Male
Abeiku Santana
Event Mc of the Year – Female
Berla Mundi
Event Dj of the Year
Dj Vyrusky
Ghana’s Favorite Event
Reign Concert
CSR Event Of The Year
MTN Heroes Of Change
International Event of the Year
Party in the park – UK
Event Company of the Year
Global Media Alliance
Event Sponsor Of the Year
Kasapreko Company Ltd
Emerging Event of the Year
3music Awards
Event Entertainer of the Year
Kuami Eugene
Youth Event Of the Year
Tidal Rave
Event Influencer Of the Year
Ronnie Is Everywhere
Event of the Year
Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
The Ghana Event Awards aims among others to recognise, honour and celebrate indigenous Ghanaian events and organisers who set the pace for excellence in event management across the country.
The award scheme also seeks to celebrate organisations, as well as individuals making a difference by creating and successfully executing incredible events that meet international standards and have the ability to become a point of reference for others.
