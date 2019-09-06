VGMA, Tidal Rave, Santana Honoured At Ghana Event Awards 2019

The full list of winners for the 3rd edition of Ghana Event Awards 2019 has been released.

The winners were announced at a ceremony held at the Silverstar Towers, Airport City in Accra on Friday, August 30th.

Shatta Wale beat Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and others to win the “Ghana Favorite Event” award on the night with he’s “Reign Concert“.

Other winners include Kwami Eugene, DJ Vyrusky, Abeiku Santana, Kasapreko Company Ltd, Greater Works and many others.

See below the full list of winners for the 2018 Ghana Event Awards organised by Event Guide.

Setup Of the Year

Greater Works

Corporate Event of the year

CIMG Awards

Regional Event of the Year

Edemfest – Volta Region

Event Photographer of the Year

Rob Photography

Event Mc of the Year – Male

Abeiku Santana

Event Mc of the Year – Female

Berla Mundi

Event Dj of the Year

Dj Vyrusky

Ghana’s Favorite Event

Reign Concert

CSR Event Of The Year

MTN Heroes Of Change

International Event of the Year

Party in the park – UK

Event Company of the Year

Global Media Alliance

Event Sponsor Of the Year

Kasapreko Company Ltd

Emerging Event of the Year

3music Awards

Event Entertainer of the Year

Kuami Eugene

Youth Event Of the Year

Tidal Rave

Event Influencer Of the Year

Ronnie Is Everywhere

Event of the Year

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

The Ghana Event Awards aims among others to recognise, honour and celebrate indigenous Ghanaian events and organisers who set the pace for excellence in event management across the country.

The award scheme also seeks to celebrate organisations, as well as individuals making a difference by creating and successfully executing incredible events that meet international standards and have the ability to become a point of reference for others.