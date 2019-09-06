Gome Awards 2019: Adolf Tagoe Takes Home 'Onukpa Award' For His Consistency In Music

The first edition of the Ga Dangbe Gome Awards which took place at the Mikado Plaza in Accra over the weekend had veteran singer Adolf Tagoe take home the "Onukpa Award".

Adolf took home this one for his efforts, consistency and impact through music in the Ga Dangbe community and the music industry at large.

The Afro-pop/Highlife artiste, who was also up for Afro-pop song of the year and Highlife song of the year (but lost to Akpaatse and Nii Funny respectively) is best known for writing alot of Ga Dangbe traditional songs which earned him the honour to grab that particular award which is specially awarded by a special board.

In accepting his award, Adolf Tagoe encouraged youngsters and fellow nominees at the event to follow their dreams and stick with it.

”If you are at here and part of this ceremony right now, all I have to say is that this is hard work,” he said.

“I have worked hard for a long time and it’s not about, you know, winning, but what it’s about is not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it. If there’s a discipline for passion, and it’s not about how many times you fall down or you’re beaten up. It’s about how many times you stand up and are brave and you keep on going.”

The maiden edition of the GOME awards was well attended by mostly the Ga Dangbe people including mainstream artistes like Adolf Tagoe, Nii Funny, Epixode, Akpaatse, Klala among many others.

The scheme aims at awarding 70% Ga Dangbe entertainment content and its supporters.

It seeks to appreciate, encourage and recognise the efforts of the various corporate entities, individuals and organisations within Ga Dangbe entertainment industries for their contributions and supports in the development of Ga Dangbe.