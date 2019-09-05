ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Victims Chase ‘419’ Adehyie Estates Boss Peter Kwaku Sika Dapaah...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
05.09.2019 Exclusive News

I didn’t like Medikal when he was dating Sister Deborah; she is my crush – Frank Naro

By Daily View Ghana
Frank Naro
2 HOURS AGO EXCLUSIVE NEWS

Actor cum musician, Frank Osei, who is very popular for is his showbiz name, Frank Naro has added his voice to the recent break up between Medikal and Sister Deborah.

According to him, he is seriously crushing on beautiful Ghanaian singer, Sister Deborah

He indicated this during a recent interview with Adinkra Tv saying, Sister Derby is my crush… I didn’t like Medikal when he was dating her but am cool with Medikal now. But I am happy they have finally broken up, I would have wanted to charm sister derby.

Listen to what he said in the interview;

Source: Dailyviewgh.com

TOP STORIES

Xenophobic Attacks: We Are Not Offering Free Flight To Flee ...
2 hours ago

Any Serious African Leader Will Sack SA High Com. In 24hrs—P...
2 hours ago

body-container-line