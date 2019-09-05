I didn’t like Medikal when he was dating Sister Deborah; she is my crush – Frank Naro

Actor cum musician, Frank Osei, who is very popular for is his showbiz name, Frank Naro has added his voice to the recent break up between Medikal and Sister Deborah.

According to him, he is seriously crushing on beautiful Ghanaian singer, Sister Deborah

He indicated this during a recent interview with Adinkra Tv saying, Sister Derby is my crush… I didn’t like Medikal when he was dating her but am cool with Medikal now. But I am happy they have finally broken up, I would have wanted to charm sister derby.

Listen to what he said in the interview;

Source: Dailyviewgh.com