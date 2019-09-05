Fameye, Dope Nation Headlines Voice Factory Finals

Hiplife stars Fameye and Dope Nation will stage their performance at the grand finale of this year's edition of the Citi TV reality show dubbed “Voice Factory” slated for Saturday, September 7, at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair Centre in Accra.

The event will also witness live performances from all the four contestants who are expected to thrill the audience with their vocal skills and stage crafts.

They will be coming on stage to first sing their rendition on selected classics of their choice. This would be followed by performances of their own composition.

The contestants, Idara, Cleck Boyson, Ayjay Sam and Araba will battle it out for the ultimate cash prize of GH¢10, 000.

Gospel musician Edinam Bright-Davies, music producer Kaywa and Richie Mensah, CEO of Lynx Entertainment will be the judges for the night.

Introduced in 2009, the Voice Factory show is aimed at identifying, grooming and supporting young aspiring artistes to record their own music, and transform them into stars.

It has had artistes like Fritz Hehetror, Melody Wilson and Natasha Odoi emerging as winners.

For your favourite finalist to win the competition, vote for them by dialing *447*973#, choose the 'vote' option, select the name of your contestant, select the number of votes and send.

---Daily Guide