I Expected More Than VGMA Award For SoA Song — Teephlow

Teephlow

The young fante rapper born Lukeman Ekow Baidoo and known in the music industry as Teephlow on the hours of Wednesday on ATL Fm 100.5 poured his heart out to the stations drive time host Raza Swaggy his expectations about his "State of the Art" song.

The rapper who just returned from the States on music business told the host he expected more than the VGMA award. When pushed for explanation, the record of the year award winner said "this song is for the whole of the industry and as such expected the industry to address the problems outlined in the project. SoA is not just a song but a message to the industry. Boss see we have copy right issues, no royalties paid nothing. All we have to do is look for events to perform or brand endorsements else we go hungry".

The next big thing in gh hiphop finalist, mentioned he's never received a penny from Ghamro or anyone in respect of royalty. This he feels is a big problem the industry must be concerned of.

He admonished those who are aspiring to lead the industry must be prepared to address these structural challenges of the industry.

The Quantity Surveyor turned rapper also used the opportunity to thank the people of Cape Coast for supporting him and his team.

Teephlow is out with a song many describe as the official song for the cape coast festival called Fetu Afehye. The song is titled FETU and was produced by Willis beats.