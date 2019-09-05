Celebrities Storm Christian Agyei Frimpong’s Wedding

Several Ghanaian celebrities and entertainment industry personalities stormed Onua FM’s Christian Adjei’s wedding which was held at Hotel Marjorie Y Tema community 6 over the weekend.

Among the stars and Entertainment personalities who attended the wedding to support the presenter are Mark Okraku Mantey,Ricky Anokye,Enoch Agyapong,Kojo Preko Dankwa, Attractive Mustapha,Ola Michael,Emmanuel Agyemang,Zionfelix,Dan Lartey,Nana Kwame Gyan,Afia Papabi,Nana Adjoa silky sweet,Harbour City boss- Gideon and Dominic Baidoo,Johnnie Hughes of TV 3 newday etc .

Musicians who performed include Kumi Guitar,Dada Hafco,Emelia Aurthur,Gifty Adorye,Joyce Blessing, Ethel Eshun etc

Christian Adjei is one of the experienced Radio personalities in the country who has risen through the ranks from production to live broadcasting.

He was honoured in 2017 at the People’s Celebrity Awards as the best Radio Personality in Ghana.

He is currently a lead presenter at Onua FM, a subsidiary of Media General.

See pictures of Christian’s wedding below: