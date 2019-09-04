ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Victims Chase ‘419’ Adehyie Estates Boss Peter Kwaku Sika Dapaah...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
04.09.2019 Exclusive News

CJ Biggerman Drops New Banger dubbed “Chuku Chuku” featuring Erza Tamaa

By OdarteyGH
CJ Biggerman Drops New Banger dubbed “Chuku Chuku” featuring Erza Tamaa

Ghanaian rapper CJ Biggerman releases a new banger dubbed “chuku chuku” featuring Ezra Tamaa which will surely get you grooving.

“Chuku chuku” literally means to penetrate. In “chuku chuku” CJ Biggerman talks about a lady he is seriously crushing on and that he wants to be more than just a friend. After her approval, he would like to “chucku chucku”.

“Chuku chuku” is a new term for the guys who are seriously crushing on ladies.

The song was produced by ugly onit.

TOP STORIES

Ghanaians In SA Crinch Over Xenophobic Attacks, Want High Co...
3 hours ago

Flights To Wa Airport To Be Ready In October—Minister
3 hours ago

body-container-line