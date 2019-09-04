CJ Biggerman Drops New Banger dubbed “Chuku Chuku” featuring Erza Tamaa

Ghanaian rapper CJ Biggerman releases a new banger dubbed “chuku chuku” featuring Ezra Tamaa which will surely get you grooving.

“Chuku chuku” literally means to penetrate. In “chuku chuku” CJ Biggerman talks about a lady he is seriously crushing on and that he wants to be more than just a friend. After her approval, he would like to “chucku chucku”.

“Chuku chuku” is a new term for the guys who are seriously crushing on ladies.

The song was produced by ugly onit.