Amateur Female Musician are Struggling to Succeed; Queenzy Baby cries out!

Queenzy Baby; Musician

Miss Aisha Abdul Malik known by the stage Queenzy Baby is an up and coming star based in Northern Region of Ghana; she sings in her Native Language Bissa and also sings in Dagbani and English as well. The local Star who is full of talent is still single and aged 21. She says the passion for music has been with her since infancy. She has the goal to break into the industry as a successful Musician.

Although she is hoping to succeed, the stumbling blocks are so huge that, one will consider giving up. However for her music is her life and will never give up in pursuit of her dream carrier. Queenzy Baby who hails from the Bawku Municipality in the Upper East Region, have been living with his family in Tamale and very fluent in Bissa, Dagbani in particular. To her, the greatest song has been a social tract that calls for unity and bond of strong relation among the Bissa ethnic group of Ghana, Burkina and Togo.

She added that; the industry have not been favourable to young ladies like her, especially ‘those that are starters since some people will come with the intention of helping you out and all the want is to take advantage’. She lamented. The growing negative feelings that, Female musicians are bad and nutty further expose them to the prey of Men who are just looking for young girls to ‘consume’.

She is appealing to the Ministry of Culture and Creative Art, other industry player to come to their aid to save their music carriers from dying.

Currently, she is without a manager; sponsor and only relying on her personal initiative to finance her music. She however has plans to collaborate with other music in other to gain popularity of her music.

To link up with the Queenzy, kindly contact her on Tel: 0541235558 or through the author of this article.

Author; Tahiru Lukman

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 0209154057/ 0551018778

Job; Youth Activist/ Development Consultant

Location; Wa- Upper West Region