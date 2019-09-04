Ghana’s Rabby Bray Wins Best Actress At 2019 Kaduna Film Festival In Nigeria

Fast rising Actress and Film Producer Ewurabena Braye popularly known as Rabby Bray over the weekend made Ghana proud when she bagged Best Actress at the Kaduna International Film Festival in Kaduna, Nigeria for her role in the movie BLACK SHEEP.

The young talented Actress who is also a Real Estate Consultant and a brand ambassador for Faytex Sanitary pad beat other Actresses from the continent to win the ultimate Best Actress at the 2nd edition of the Kaduna Film Festival with her outstanding performance in her self-produced movie Black Sheep which featured the likes of Adjetey Anang, Kenya’s Bridget Achieng and more.

The Black Sheep Movie since its premiere in November 2018 has been nominated and won a couple of awards at various levels. It's also received selections into major festivals and sessions including the Black Star Film Festival, Kaduna Film Festival, Lift-off global Network Sessions, SOTAMBE Documentary Film and Arts Festival and more.

The Kaduna International Film Festival is a one week annual event held in Kaduna to recognize, celebrate as well as assess the progress of the African Film Industry. It is also used to award industry players for their outstanding performances and contributions over the year.

Check out full list of winners at the 2019 Kaduna Film Festival;

1. Best Actor - Ado Ahmad Gidan Dabino Mon (Juyin Sarauta)

2. Best Screen Play - Asia : The Love Covenant By Asaba Film Academy.

3. Best Director : Katung "Direktah" Aduwak (Heaven's Hell)

4. Best Makeup ; Juyin Sarauta By Balaraba Ramat Yakubu

5. Best Script ; Amb. Onyeka Eze (Unbelievable)

6. Outstanding Fast Rising Actor - Joseph Momodu (Alter Date)

7. Outstanding Fast Rising Actress ; Chinwe Owoh (Ishi Ayaocha)

8. Best Supporting Actor ; Anthonia Nwosu (Marriage Spice)

9. Best Student Film - The Honourable By Babs Matthew

10. Best Featured Film - A Million Baby By Olakunle Oni

11. Best Short Film - Anger By Christy Orji

12. Best Cinematography ; Tijjani Shehu Yahaya (Awa Uku )

13. Best Documentary- Green Passport In The Gold Coast By Ronke Macaulay

14. Best Indigenous Film - Kwa'ala By Wassh Waziri Hong

15. Best African Actress - Ewurabena Braye (Rabby Bray) In The Movie (Black Sheep)

16. Golden Jury Award - Ado Ahmad Gidan Dabino Mon

17. Trybes Tv Best Entertainment Channel Of The Year.

18. Achievers Awards



Princess Jessica Uloma Orji

Segun Arinze

Toka Mcbaror

Tony Akposheri

Ali Nuhu

Rahama Sadau

Rabiu Rikadawa

