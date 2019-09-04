Lynx Entertainment Cancels Kidi & Kuami Eugene’s USA Tour, Leaving Promoters Furious

Word has got to us that Lynx Entertainment, the label behind popular hitmakers Kidi & Kuami Eugene has cancelled the much anticipated KIDI & KUAME EUGENE USA SUMMER TOUR originally set to originally take place from July to August 2019.

The tour was originally was scheduled to take place place from July 26th to August 3rd but was cancelled by Lynx Entertainment & their acting booking agent Akwaaba Group.

A new date was later announced which stretched from August 2019 to September 22 and included stops in Washington DC, Atlanta, New York, Minnesota & Houston with other cities calling to secure a date as new flyers emerged.

Upon the Lynx Boys finally arriving in Washington DC to kick-off the tour, the organizers were informed the label & booking agent have decided to cancel the rest of the tour and to some unknown reason, Kidi & Kuami Eugene failed to make an appearance at Karma DC for their performance leaving fans in shock since there were already in the city.

We have learned both Kidi & Kuami Eugene along with their tour manager have left USA to return back to Ghana without the promoters knowing, leaving promoters furious and demanding refunds on deposits made to Akwaaba (UK) in addition to all other costs associated with cancellation of each performance.

This will be the Lynx Boys third USA tour cancellation in 2019 and promoters are furious over losses associated to these tours. We learned there are previous lawsuits pending from the first tour cancellation back in April of this year which we also learned Afrobeat and highlife artist King Promise also for failing to appear at multiple scheduled performances and appearances in states like Minnesota, Tennessee, Chicago, Washington DC etc.

Will this cancellation add to the list of lawsuits listing Ghanaian artistes, labels and managers if failing to take their job/ bookings serious?? Leaving promoters with thousands of dollars in cancellation costs and putting promoters brands and their reputations at stakeWe are making attempts to contact Lynx, Akwaaba and / or the promoters involved to get you more answers regarding this serious issue.