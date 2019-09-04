Jazz Queen Stephanie Benson Grabs Nomination At Glitz Style Awards 19.

Superior efforts are awarded and rewarded with superior results which is often evident in reality not perceptions or assumptions. In that regards, the works of Ghanaian international jazz superstar Stephanie Benson has been recognized by the leading premium lifestyle / fashion brand which highlights on the contemporary African. The award scheme was established to celebrate creatives who carried the torch to secure a better future to become successful in their respective fields of endeavor in the creative space making room for others to look up to them.

Hence Stephanie was nominated at this year’s edition of Glitz Style Awards under ”Artist Of The Year“ category. She finds herself in the same bracket with Becca, Kidi & King Promise but believe you me, she has no match on there which means she’s in a comfortable lead. No two ways about that!!! The event comes off on 14/9/2019 at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.

Her works are highly recommendable and visible to go unnoticed. For her to win, kindly follow @GlitzAfrica on all social media platforms and like Stephanie Benson’s artwork as many as possible. Don’t forget to share with friends and families to solicit for more votes to crown the jazz queen as the overall winner. May the best be crowned, good luck to all nominees.

Story by: John Claude Tamakloe