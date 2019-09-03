Royal Senchi appoints Akosua Dentaa as brand Ambassador

Ghanaian born British philanthropist and media personality, Akosua Dentaa Amoateng (MBE), noted for her diverse contribution to promoting Ghana abroad, has been appointed as international brand ambassador for the Royal Senchi Hotel.

The move, according to management of the hotel, is in line with pushing the ‘Year of Return’ agenda, which is geared towards encouraging Ghanaians in diaspora and in general, people of African descent dispersed across the Occident to visit the motherland.

Explaining further, the Head of Sales and Marketing department of the hotel, Mr Emmanuel Mensah, said the move was not only targeted at promoting the hotel, but also what Ghana as a country had to offer tourism-wise.

“Our president declared 2019 as the ‘Year of Return’ which in effect places the onus on us as a hospitality business to play a crucial role in making that a success. This appointment, we believe, will push our brand but also the bigger brand Ghana, even farther internationally,” he stated.

He added: “We are getting to the holiday season and we hope that this would draw the attention of more members of the Ghanaian diaspora as well as descendants of our sequestered brothers and sisters to the country”

Mrs Amoateng by this appointment would be expected to point potential visitors to the culturally diverse and beautiful country of Ghana, using the Royal Senchi Hotel as the selling point.

“As a hotel whose brand revolves around indigenous Ghanaian artistry and heritage, we needed someone as driven as we are about promoting the Ghana brand that we believe in, and she has demonstrated this in her work and achievements over the years,” Mr Mensah further noted.

Mrs Akosua Dentaa Amoateng (MBE) has played various key roles in promoting Ghana overseas, especially in the United Kingdom where she resides.

Her remarkable work has earned her many recognitions, including being honoured by Queen Elizabeth II as a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her services to UK-African Diaspora relations.

Management of the Royal Senchi Hotel is confident that Mrs Amoateng’s new appointment would enable her to devote a significant amount of attention to the core business of attracting tourists to Ghana and to the hotel.