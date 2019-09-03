Kayayei Turns Celebrity

Abiba Azu

After 10 years of working as a head porter on the streets of Accra, Abiba Azu has established herself as one of the biggest hair stylists in Ghana presently.

Being a celebrity hair stylist who has grown in the industry for the past five years, Abiba has succeeded in styling the hair of renowned personalities in the country like Paulina Oduro, Sherifa Gunu, MzVee, Eazzy, Becca, Bice Osei Kuffour (known as Obour), Matilda Asare, Lydia Forson and DJ Mensah.

She has also had the opportunity to style the hairs of Ghanaian footballers such as Derrick Boateng, Harrison Afful, Mubarak Wakaso, Charterhouse CEO Theresa Ayoade and several others.

Speaking in an interview with BEATWAVES, she disclosed that she learnt hair plaiting from a friend and later had the chance to travel to South Africa, where she went to better herself in the trade.

Returning to Ghana after gaining much experience, she started working from house to house until a close friend introduced her to footballer Wakaso.

She confessed that through the footballer, she has met many other footballers and celebrities with whom she has worked and continues to work.

“I owe everything to Wakaso. He has been very helpful to me even when I was no one but now I am one of the best hair stylists in Ghana and I am proud of the work I do,” she told BEATWAVES.

According to Abiba who has also trained other young ladies, humility is the reason behind her current status.

With her shop located at Osu and East Legon, Abiba mentioned that by just looking at her customers' faces, she can tell them what style fits best.

“I always like to throw a challenge to any celebrity who doubts I can style his or her because no one has ever complained about my work,” she added.

---Daily Guide