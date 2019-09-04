Kentucky To Host World Chicken Festival In September

Kentucky, USA, the home of fried chicken, is hosting the World Chicken Festival this September.

Also, the Fried Chicken Festival is happening in New Orleans.

In East Idaho, residents are preparing to host foodies for the Rib & Chicken Festival.

If you wish to get in on the 'chicken' action, don't worry, Accra is not left out.

As the World Chicken Festival is preparing to welcome lovers of this delicious treat to Kentucky, top restaurants in Accra are also bracing themselves for what is to be a celebration of chicken meals flanked by mighty deals from the city's best restaurants.

Accra's edition of the chicken fest is backed by technology!

It is not the usual event with vendors and booths/stands looking at beating record figures in attendance.

Foodies are going to be offered several mouth-watering discounts and bundles on various chicken meals online. It promises to be a huge opportunity to grab chicken from the best restaurants in Accra at unbelievable prices!

Jumia Food is taking the love of chicken to new heights in the digital space.

The company has brought together leading brands in chicken meals to give patrons an assortment of deals through the entire month of September.

During a pre-event meeting, the Country Director of Chicken Inn, Morne Deetlefs, said, “We are offering mind-blowing deals at heavily discounted prices. We just want people to enjoy chicken.”

During one of the weeks of the festival period, Chicken Inn would be offering as much as 50per cent off (half-price) on its new hot and spicy 'chicken bucket' which would sell at GH¢20 instead of GH¢ 40 on regular days.

This deal is only available online through Jumia Food, and would not be in stores.

KFC has also joined the bandwagon, extending some of their discounted low priced meals to the Jumia Food platform to enable patrons to order for a quick delivery.

Other restaurants participating in the festival are Pinocchio Restaurant, The Honeysuckle, Champs Sports Bar, Zeallers Tasty Bites, Galitos, Aha!, Zelicious Café and many more.

Food bloggers like Tastetales have commended the Jumia Food team for making it possible for Accra's foodie community to enjoy September with more chicken.

--Daily Guide