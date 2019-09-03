Zaaki Azzay Calls Out Sarkodie & Mr Eazi Over Copyrights Infringement

Nigerian's Hip Hop Veteran ; ZAAKI AZZAY who recently released a new single titled "Notice" has just called out for Ghanaian music star "Sakordie" & Nigerian music Sensation "Mr Eazi" for lifting the lyrics of his monster hit song "Marry Am".

The song "Marry am" by Zaaki Azzay was released in 1996, while the collaborative effort by Sarkodie & Mr Eazi titled "Na You" was released August 15, 2019 ; a video which has quickly garnered over 1.3Million views on Youtube.

Zaaaki Azzay took to Instagram on Tuesday to call out "Sarkodie & Mr Eazi" and even threatened to sanction them for copyrights infringement.

As at the time of this report, Sarkodie & Mr Eaziare yet to release an official statement.

See what he wrote on via his Instagram Page. Hello @Sarkodie & @MrEazi , this is to let you know that my song "Marry Am" has been lifted in your newly released single"Na You".

I released the monster hit way back in 1996, and i want to believe that you guys should know the consequences of copyright infringements.

This is a massive violation of my musical copyright dues and the illegal exploitation of my intellectual property as i haven't been contacted for permission/approval for the lyrics of my song to be used.

It's high time African Artistes wake up to know that copyrights violations/infringements is stealing&theft and hence a big crime.



My next next line of actions will be made private for now, Thank you!!!