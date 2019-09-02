MTN Hitmaker Season 8 Launched

Season 8 of Popular Ghanaian Musical talent hunt MTN Hitmaker was launched in Accra on Thursday, August 29, 2018, at the MTN Head Office.

The theme for this year according to the organizers is "Lve Your Wildest Dream"

The Hitmaker reality show is aimed at giving talented and authentic people who have the ability to sing and rap a platform to build their talents and prepare them for the music industry.

Over the years, the show has helped discover many great talents including Lynx Entertainment signees Kidi and Kuami Eugene.

During the launch, the organizers urged the public to send their demos to the Hitmaker app.

The launch was graced with personalities in the entertainment industry and witnessed performances from former contestants, winners of preceding editions including OV who is the immediate past winner for MTN Hitmaker season 7.

Famous female singer Eazzy, Richie Mensah of Lynx Entertainment and Kaywa of Highly Spiritual have been confirmed as the judges for this year’s edition.

Also, Mix Master Garzy, DJ Beezy and MOG Beatz have been confirmed as the official producers as well.

