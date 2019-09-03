MUSIGA President Obour hands over power to interim committee

The President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice 'Obour' Osei Kuffour, has handed over power to the National Executive Committee to appoint an Interim Management Committee.

This follows the expiration of the tenure of his administration on August 11, 2019.

In tandem with this, the National Executive Council (NEC) of the union appointed an interim team to handle affairs of the group till new executives are elected.

At a meeting in Accra on Friday, August 30, 2019, the National Executive Council appointed the 1st Vice President, Bessa Simons as acting President to lead the Union until the national executive elections take place.

The NEC also appointed former 2nd Vice President, Rev. Thomas Yawson as the acting 1st Vice President in this interim period.

According to Bice Osei Kuffour aka Obour, in line with the Union's constitution, no president should exceed the 8-year term limit and since his time is up, he does not want to appear to be clinging on to power after the expiration of his constitutional mandate.

“With the announcement of the election roadmap last year, I had made plans to further my education and pursue other interests so my continued stay as the President of MUSIGA would be an abuse of the Union's constitution and will also affect the Union's operations since I can't give my full attention,” he said.

Meanwhile, the NEC also resolved to seek an Alternative Dispute Resolution to the court suit brought against the Union by Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi a presidential aspirant in the race to succeed Obour.

According to Ras who was part of the meeting, he agrees in principle to the idea to seek an ADR to the court issue.

He noted that “My decision to go to court wasn't for any selfish interests but rather, the supreme interest of the Union so I will consult with my lawyer and indicate my position, going forward.”

Other members of the NEC applauded the camaraderie displayed in the meeting and expressed the confidence that the issue would be settled out of court and MUSIGA would be the ultimate winner.