Most Ghanaian musicians are greedy and selfish – Attractive Mustapha

Ghanaian Journalist and blogger Attractive Mustapha has attributed greed, selfishness and bad attitude from Ghanaian celebrities as the reasons why the industry is lacking investors.

Speaking on Zylofon TV’s Showbizness as a Panel member with host Kwesi Essel on Friday, 30th August, 2019 on why the industry is lacking investors, Attractive Mustapha said the industry has unlimited talents but obviously lacking investors to push it to higher heights.

He mentioned that another painful aspect is that some musicians finance their own project which makes their career stressful .

Lamenting on what’s driving the investors away from such an attractive industry, he said that most musicians, actors and celebrities think about themselves more than the investment one is committing into the project.

When investors spend on the artistes, they end up running at a loss whiles the musicians gain.

He continued that sometimes the musicians even go behind the investors to take ‘gigs’ and perform at coded locations.

There are several examples but one quick one is Kwabena Kwabena who just parted ways with his management due to same alleged selfishness and greed”, he added.