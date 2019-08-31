Huge Anticipation For Rhythms On Da Runway



Africa's top fashion designers and creatives will converge on Accra as the 2019 edition of Rhythms On Da Runway comes off on Saturday night.

The event is taking place at the Christiansborg Castle at Osu, and it is the first time an event of that nature would be held at the former seat of government.

There is currently a huge anticipation for the fashion event, which promises a lot of surprises for fashion lovers.

Among top designers to showcase at the event are Mudi Africa, Ophelia Crossland, Velma Accessories, Palse from South Africa, Jesu Segun from England, Yartel, Nineteen57, Nallem Clothing and Steppapgh.

Organised by KOD’s Nineteen57, this year’s edition is dubbed 'The Year of Return Edition'.

It will be hosted by Nathaniel Attoh and Nana Aba Anamoah. There will be performances from Rex Omar, Pat Thomas, Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene, Stephanie Benson, Steve Bedi, David Bolton and Obrafour.

The legendary Asabea Cropper and Kenteman will be honoured at the event for projecting and promoting Ghana's rich Kente in the last 45 years.

By Francis Addo