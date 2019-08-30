I Want My Music To Make People Smile – Singer 6 Kiss

Ghanaian based Nigerian singer and song writer ‘6 Kiss’ has disclosed that his aim for making music is to make listeners and music lovers smile.

According to him, he wants everyone that listens to his music to immediately have a smile on their faces and be happy when they are not even in their good mode.

The singer whose real name is Vincent Ebruchehor moved to Ghana in 2015 but has been doing music professionally since 2013.

Speaking to Cypress Ghana, the afrobeat musician and ‘pan my mind’ crooner said: “people should expect good music for me that will put a smile on their faces and always make them feel so happy.”

He however debunked claims that it is difficult for Nigerian musicians living in Ghana to become superstars, adding that if the necessary funds and support and the love from the people was adequate, there won’t be a problem.”

‘6 Kiss’ is set to release the visuals for ‘Pan my Mind’, directed by Nigeria’s Q-Xtra.

---Cypressgh