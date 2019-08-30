Kofi Mole Featured By Kumasi Uprising Star Tibu As Part Of Mr. Eazi’s Empawa 100 Project

Civil Engineering graduate and Kumasi based fast uprising star, Kingsley Tibu Attafuah, known in showbiz circles as TiBU has been signed unto Mr. Eazi’s Empawa 100 project.

As part of the deal, TiBU gets to be fully sponsored to produce a song and have a music video shot which will be distributed and marketed for the artiste.

Featuring the ‘Don’t Be Late’ hit maker and fellow act from Kumasi, Kofi Mole, TiBU has released a new single ‘jUjU’, which is already receiving massive airplay and has since been accepted by his fan base in KNUST (his alma mater) and music lovers at large. The music video shot by ace director Babs Direction is currently available on Youtube with an overwhelming number of views.

The ‘Delay’ hit maker has since embarked on a media tour in Kumasi and Accra, visiting top media houses such as Live FM, Kessben TV, Pure FM and other media houses to promote his new release.

Tibu has been doing music since his days in KNUST which he says was quite a tough one since he had to study first of all and do what he loves, that is, music. Asked about his inspiration for his music and choice of lyrics, the afrobeat/afro-dancehall star, attributed it to his natural feeling for things around him.

TiBU, who enjoys massive support from students and alumni of KNUST as well as fans in Kumasi linked the support to the love they have for their own and also that they identify with great talent.

TiBU embarked on a trip after school outside the country to refresh himself and catch new vibes which he says was very needful as he’s ready to take over the industry.

Asked about his plans for the future, TiBU hopes to produce much more great music, land international collaborations and ultimately impact lives through his music. So far, the Afroxsoul act has released ‘Tempo’, ‘Delay’, ‘Link up’, ‘Flavour’, ‘I Need You’, ‘Love You Die’ and ‘jUjU’ which are available on all digital platforms.

Watch the empawa sponsored video below:

