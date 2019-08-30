IWAN Releases New Stunning PHOTOS!!! Ahead of the Corner Stone Album Launch

The Lyrical Gunshot drops new promo images for his upcoming album "Corner Stone" ahead of his 12 September Annual album release. The Real Reggae Dancehall King cum Mpese Youth Chief has been Dropping Massive Songs Lately, all to highlight the 8th studio Album Which is going to be Launched Thursday 12 Sept at Vienna City, Kwame nkrumah Circle. Accra. Corner Strone a 17 tracked album comes with a Mixture of Reggae, Dancehall and Afro Beatz with both local and international features.

Before the album drops, feed your eyes on these new images from the ‘Gideon Force Commander' IWAN. Follow IWAN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @iwan4gh.