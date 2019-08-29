3G Awards 2019: Stacy Mawuenam Amewoyi To Be Honored In New York

Stacy Mawuenam Amewoyi

The US-based Entrepreneur, Writer and Philanthropist; Stacy Mawuenam Amewoyi will be honoured at this year's edition of 3G Awards in New York.

The 3G Awards 2019 will be held on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 starting at 9 pm @ Berean Hall, 1661 Boon Avenue, Bronx NY 10460 (Entrance on E 173 ST).

From the thatched houses in Dzita in the Volta Region of Ghana, through the streets of Accra and unto the corridors of Elizabeth New Jersey, a star has emerged. The hopeless beckoned and she responded.

The voiceless moaned in silence and she screamed out their words to the public.

Stacy Mawuenam Amewoyi is that bright star! Having suffered the fate of a street child and knowing some of the ills that befall some orphans in a developing country like Ghana, Stacy put it at the top of her grand scheme of things to care for the less privileged in the society through her charity works.

Without attaining a high level of formal education, one may wonder why she decided to venture into writing a book, but she knows that, there’s no better way to tell and preserve her story than to put it into writing.

As someone who credits God Almighty and the hand of providence for her breakthrough in life, Stacy has succeeded in writing her first book – The King’s Choice. This book is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble,

The Annual 3G Awards New York has become a mega-event with many celebrities, business professionals and Media personalities showing interest. Founded in 2009 by 3G Media Group which is managed by Mr. Charles Nimmo Ntiamoah-Mensah aka Mr. CNN, Media Guru/Executive Producer Sponsored since 2009 by Investigroup, Prestige Travel and Tours & Heavenly Jic The 3G Team also comprises of Benard Aduse Poku (Vice President of Operations/Productions), Lucy Asare (Special Asst/Producer), Lady G (Producer), Minnnel Essien(Special Asst/Producer), Fan Club President; - Michaeline Una R.P.H.

Represented in Ghana by; Koofori and Counsellor Lutterodt, Patrons – Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament; Assin Fosu, Dr. Samuel Quartey, Nii Botwe Laryea II, The Dzaasetse of Nungua Traditional Council and Chief of Nungua Kotobaabi.

Currently, Stacy lives with her family in Elizabeth, New Jersey. To get up-to-date news on Stacy’s new book The King’s Choice.