Stonebwoy Endorses Larruso’s New Song 'Killy Killy'

Multiple Award Winning Reggae/Dancehall cum Afropop artist, Stonebwoy on Tuesday, August 27th took to his verified official Instagram Account to pledge his thorough and unconditional support for Larruso, a rising performing and recording Dancehall and Afrobeats artist.

Stonebwoy with his enviable records of helping create awareness about creative talents across the arts industry is determined to effect a positive change in the Ghanaian Creative Arts Industry.

Check below screenshots of Stonebwoy’s post and comment;

Larruso is set to release the official video for “Killy Killy” which was shot on location at Accra Newtown and directed by Abeiku Simonson.

