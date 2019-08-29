ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Daylight Robbery Of Unsuspecting Customers: Victims Chase ‘419’ Adehyi...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
29.08.2019 General News

Stonebwoy Endorses Larruso’s New Song 'Killy Killy'

By Elorm Beenie
Stonebwoy Endorses Larruso’s New Song 'Killy Killy'

Multiple Award Winning Reggae/Dancehall cum Afropop artist, Stonebwoy on Tuesday, August 27th took to his verified official Instagram Account to pledge his thorough and unconditional support for Larruso, a rising performing and recording Dancehall and Afrobeats artist.

Stonebwoy with his enviable records of helping create awareness about creative talents across the arts industry is determined to effect a positive change in the Ghanaian Creative Arts Industry.

Check below screenshots of Stonebwoy’s post and comment;

Larruso is set to release the official video for “Killy Killy” which was shot on location at Accra Newtown and directed by Abeiku Simonson.

Kindly subscribe to #Larruso’s official YouTube Channel below to be the first to view the video when dropped.

TOP STORIES

Banking Crisis Developed Under Your Watch And You Did Nothin...
3 hours ago

It's Madness To Import New GES Uniform – Textile Workers
4 hours ago

body-container-line