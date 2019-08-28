Ghanaian social activist Miz Debbie has revealed that there is no money in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

Miz Debbie recounted how someone very close to her got the opportunity to put her on radio because the radio station asked for her devices. Earlier this year, to her surprise she lost the radio gig because someone said she is plus size thus she couldn’t handle herself.

Miz Debbie threw the challenge to other media houses to reach out to her for her services and of course with money not for free.

Miz Debbie added that it’s high time plus-sized women take action against those who body shame them by being proud of themselves and accepting their worth.

Miz Debbie launched her ‘Plus & Proud 101’ campaign on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Home from Home in East Legon. The presser was moderated by Vanessa Gyan.

“Plus and Proud 101 with Miz Debbie” aims at giving plus-sized women confidence in the society, while the drive to change the negative mindset of people towards these women continues.