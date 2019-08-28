Epixode Tackles Social Injustice In ‘Wahala Dey’ [Video]

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Epixode has taken a foray into what most musicians dread to do in their music career.

He has released a new song titled 'Wahala Dey', touching on some of the ills of society.

Produced by DreamJay, Expixode takes on the apparel of a social commentator, highlighting pertinent challenges facing the citizenry in Ghana.

He further calls on the government and authorities to be responsive in ways that will curb the hardship and indiscipline within the system.

Also pronounced in his delivery, is the switch from is usual dancehall groove to a more loosened style of singing.

---citinewsroom