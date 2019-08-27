Dad Wins The Heart Of Many With His Dance Moves At His Daughter's Wedding By Michael Agyapong Agyapa 2 HOURS AGO EXCLUSIVE NEWS A father has won the heart of many with his dance moves at his daughters wedding, and it is lovely to watch. In the video sighted by us saw the Nigerian father giving his all with so much dexterity has since gone viral. A video of him dancing with so much dexterity has since gone viral. Watch the video below Watch the video below: Michael Agyapong Agyapa News Contributor
Dad Wins The Heart Of Many With His Dance Moves At His Daughter's Wedding
A father has won the heart of many with his dance moves at his daughters wedding, and it is lovely to watch.
In the video sighted by us saw the Nigerian father giving his all with so much dexterity has since gone viral.
A video of him dancing with so much dexterity has since gone viral. Watch the video below
Watch the video below: