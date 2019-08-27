Jeffrey Nortey Wins Best Supporting Actor At Golden Movie Awards 2019

Ghanaian actor Jeffrey Nortey won the Best supporting actor at the Golden movie awards 2019.

The Golden movie awards came off on Saturday, August 24 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, in Accra.

Jeffrey Nortey came head to head with actors across the continent which included; Mugewa Rajj, Kayode Olaiya, Mohammed Hafi, Stan Eze and Deyemi Okanlawon.

Jeffrey Nortey, after winning the award, took to his instagram account to pen this short letter;

Dear budding Actor, it’s not about being seen all over in the movie. Let those few scenes be the best scenes. Dear director, it’s time for some transformation, let’s shake stereotyping off.

Best Supporting Actor

Ebe God wey do am!!!!!!!!!!!!

Thank you @abdulsalammumuni

Thank you @lachman_ramesh

Director u do all, more to come @maxzy36

Big ups @goldenmovieawards

God bless anyone who supports me!!!

This year’s version of the Golden Movie Award featured movies across five African countries namely Ghana, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon and new entrant being Morocco.

The scheme seeks to honour screen personalities and those who make it happen behind the screens.