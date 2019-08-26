Meet K.I.M Slay Starbioy Kwarteng's news signee onto his record label

Father of late dancehall artiste, Ebony Reigns, Nana Opuku Kwateng has set up his own music record label, Bony to the World Records and not long ago he signed on the first female musician named Kim Maureen.

Latest information available to us reveal that Starboy Kwateng has signed another female artiste aimed at consolidating the existence of his label.

20-year-old Alberta Sedegah who is a dancehall and Afropop artist known by her stage name as K.I.M Slay joins Kim Maureen

Starboy thinks it will just be perfect that he signs another artiste onto his record label.

Talking about his new signee, Starboy said, that K.I.M is talented and a versatile artiste that Ghanaians should watch out for as he will take the country by storm.

Nana Opoku Kwarteng recently unveiled Kim Maureen as his first artiste signed unto his new record label “Bony To The World Records”.

According to the man, he set up the record label purposely to continue the legacy of his late daughter Ebony Reigns who died last year in a car accident on the Kumasi-Sunyani highway.

Star Boy Kwarteng indicated that his daughter Ebony gave him the go-ahead after he consulted her on signing in Kim.